AVON, Ind. — Two men have been arrested after gunfire rang out in a Lowe’s parking lot in Avon Thursday.

The Avon Police Department said a single gunshot was fired during an altercation between Eugent Lyday and Steven Fortner. The two men were allegedly involved in a road rage incident that led to them meeting again and fighting in the Lowe’s parking lot located at 7893 E. Highway 36.

APD did not clarify who fired the single round during the dispute or if the gunfire was intended to strike the other man. APD also did not confirm where the road rage incident originally occurred.