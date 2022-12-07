ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson made a pair of arrests in connection to dual homicide investigations.

Jacob Fite, 34, was arrested on one count of murder in connection to a homicide Tuesday on W. 27th Street. The victim was a 66-year-old man.

Jacob Fite booking photo

Another homicide happened in the city just 30 minutes later. A 51-year-old woman was found deceased at a home on W. 11th Street. Curtis Williams, 51, was arrested. Williams allegedly admitted to police that he had killed his spouse.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office has not yet revealed the cause of death in either investigation.

The separate homicide investigations are not believed to be related.