INDIANAPOLIS — Two men have been arrested in connection to a house party that resulted in a 12-year-old being shot and wounded on Indy’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to Devon Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday morning on reports of shots being fired in the area. The run was then updated to a person shot near the 8000 block of East Washington Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 12-year-old male that had been wounded by gunfire. The juvenile was transported to Riley Hospital in stable condition. Further investigation revealed that the victim was shot while walking to a large party that was being hosted around the corner on Devon Avenue.

Officers approached the large party and later determined that the event was being held at a short-term rental property. IMPD said over 20 people attending the party were subsequently detained, including multiple juveniles.

IMPD later identified Usif Muhammad, 18, and Peyton Minor, 19, as the individuals responsible for hosting and promoting the event.

Minor is alleged to have promoted the party on social media. IMPD said both men charged party attendees a fee to enter the premise. Drugs and alcohol are alleged to have been provided to underage individuals during the event as well.

Muhammad and Minor have been arrested for several offenses, including:

Maintain Common Nuisance- Alcohol

Minor in possession of alcohol

Marijuana possession

Furnishing alcohol to minors

The circumstances surrounding the juvenile that was shot remain under investigation.