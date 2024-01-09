CARMEL, Ind. — In a rare move for a city that is known for redevelopment, the City Council in Carmel is taking two major projects off the agenda for now.

The separate projects would have cost a combined $450 million and added more than 1,400 new apartments, condos and townhouses to Carmel. The two plans are now going to be reworked by new Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam’s administration, the Carmel Redevelopment Committee and the two project developers.

”We just want to make sure we have a unified vision that has community buy-in for what that is going to look like,” said Adam Aaasen, the new vice president for the Carmel City Council. Aasen won his second term on the council last November.

The plans for these two projects were originally presented to the council in November. But, coming off an election where five new city council members and a new mayor were elected, Aasen suggested tabling any vote on the plans. With how big both projects are, he thought the new administration and new council should have a chance to look them over.

At the first city council meeting of the new year, the plans for both projects were taken off the agenda. New Council President Tony Green explained the current proposed projects were made under the expectations of former Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard and not new Mayor Sue Finkam. Now, Finkam and her administration will get the time to make sure the project meets their expectations.

Aasen said they want to make sure future plans involve more community input.

”One of the big issues people told us during the election is that they have some concerns about some development in our city, some of the height of the buildings, the density and the number of rental units,” Aasen said.

Indy Developer Buckingham Properties LLC. is angling to redevelop the Carmel Marketplace strip mall and Gramercy apartments area. It’s between East 126th Street and East Carmel Drive, just west of Keystone Parkway.

The project, as it was originally proposed, would have cost $300 million and taken roughly 10 years to build. The project included 191 for-sale townhomes and condominiums, 850 apartments, 28,000 sq. feet of retail space and a 650-space parking garage.

Aasen said plans for this area have long been in the works.

”There have always been plans to enhance and do more with that area,” Aasen said.

The other development is called the Valentina project. It was spearheaded by the Keystone Group out of Indianapolis. Keystone is known for many other projects in the area, including the new Indy Eleven stadium in downtown Indy.

At a price tag of $150 million, the project would have built 380 apartments, 17 for-sale townhomes, office and retail space and a 600-space parking garage.

Both developers wanted millions in developer-backed bonds for the project.

”These two projects are projects that will shape Carmel for the next decade,” Aasen said.

Which is exactly why he originally proposed for any vote on the projects to be tabled until the new mayor and new councilor took office.

You don’t often see a pause in projects like these in Carmel, and Aasen wants to be clear, none of the new council or new administration are against development. But Aasen said this is a part of the new council and new administration trying to be intentional with their decisions.

”We only have a little bit of land left to develop on so we have to be intentional about how we develop projects,” he said.

As the city of Carmel and these developers rework what these two separate projects could look like – there is a possibility either or both could fizzle out.

”When you’re working at a negotiation there’s always a point somebody could walk away from the table,” Aasen said.

He added he doesn’t see that happening.

A new position will also be a part of the future of Carmel’s development. On Monday night, the city council unanimously approved the addition of a city economic development director to Finkam’s administration.

”This person will work closely with the CRC, with the Department of Community Services to make sure that planning, zoning, redevelopment, all of it really aligns in an intentional, unified, vision for our city,” Aasen said. “One that really takes into account neighbors’ input, has vision, is financially responsible and bold.”

As part of that neighborhood input, Aasen said he has heard from folks in the neighborhood next to Garmmercy.

”They told me they are concerned about building heights,” Aasen said. “They told me they are concerned about traffic along Carmel Drive, both getting out of the neighborhood in their car or being able to cross the street as a pedestrian or cyclist.”

At the Carmel City Council meeting on Monday night, Council President Tony Green said they plan to reevaluate the project plans in two to four months.