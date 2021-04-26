2 killed in single-vehicle crash in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Two people were killed Monday during a single-vehicle crash in Grant County, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 6:15 p.m., authorities were called to a crash in the area 3600 East C.R. 950 South.

Responders arrived to find a SUV in a yard that appeared to have struck a utility pole and a tree. The vehicle was occupied by a male driver and a female passenger. Both died despite medical aid.

The sheriff’s department says a crash investigation shows that the vehicle was eastbound on C.R. 950 South and at some point became sideways, left the roadway to the south and struck a telephone junction box and a utility pole. The vehicle rolled several times and struck a tree before coming to a rest, according to GCSD.

Authorities say the vehicle traveled approximately 270 feet from the point of first impact to its final resting point.

The crash remains under investigation and the cause of the crash is currently undetermined, the sheriff’s department said Monday evening.

Once family is notified, the names of the deceased will be released.