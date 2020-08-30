2 killed in separate fatal crashes in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY — Two people were killed in back-to-back fatal crashes Sunday morning in Putnam County, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

The first happened on U.S. 231, south of Greencastle, when a passenger car traveling north lost control, struck a telephone pole and rolled into a brick wall, according to the sheriff’s department. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second crash occurred on US 40, near the prison, when a Duke Energy truck hit an unconscious person that was laying in the road, officials say. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene. PCSD says the driver of the truck cooperated fully with police.

Both crashes are being investigated by the sheriff’s department. The identities of the deceased has not yet been released.