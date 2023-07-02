INDIANAPOLIS – Two people were killed after they were shot early Sunday morning on Indy’s far east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 3:15 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 10000 block of East Washington Street, near North Mitthoefer Road.

When officers arrived, they located a man and woman inside the “New Look HAir Salon” who had been shot. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police say some type of gathering was taking place inside the salon when the shooting took place.

No additional information was provided by investigators.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information has been made available.