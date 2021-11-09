2 killed in Clinton County crash after vehicle crosses center line

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two men are dead after a crash in Clinton County in which one driver crossed the center line and into the path of a semi, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened shortly before 7:40 a.m. Tuesday on State Road 39 (U.S. 421) between County Road 500 North and 550 North.

The sheriff’s office said a preliminary investigation showed that a black 2012 Chevrolet driven by 51-year-old Richard Windell Jr., of Delphi, was traveling southbound on State Road 39. The Chevrolet, for an unknown reason, veered left of the center line and into the path of a blue 2014 Peterbilt semi-tractor pulling an empty grain trailer.

After the collision, the semi — driven by 73-year-old Terry McQuern, of Frankfort — traveled off the west side of the roadway and crashed into the porch of a residence, according to CCSO.

Windell Jr. and McQuern were both pronounced dead at the scene. No one was injured inside the residence.

The roadway was closed for several hours and reopened at about 2 p.m.