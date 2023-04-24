MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Two people were killed Monday afternoon in a two-car crash just south of Bloomington.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called around 3:15 p.m. to the intersection of South SR 37 and Zikes Road after a caller reported a head-on collision between two cars.

Upon arrival, MCSO said deputies found two single-occupant vehicles with both of the drivers entrapped in their cars. IU Health Lifeline ambulances and county fire crews arrived to give first aid, but it was determined that both drivers had died on scene.

Witnesses at the scene of the crash told deputies that a white 2012 Chevrolet Express van was moving south on SR 37 when it signaled to the right shoulder of the road then suddenly veered left, crossing the median.

As a result, the Chevy van crashed head-on with a black 2015 Mercedes Sprinter van that was driving northbound on 37.

“The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office sends our condolences to all the families and community members affected by this tragedy,” MCSO said in a release Monday.

The names of both drivers is being withheld by authorities until the Monroe County Coroner’s Office makes next-of-kin notifications.