HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Two people were killed over the weekend in Howard County after a car collided with a golf cart.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. Sunday, county dispatchers got calls about a crash near Touby Pike and County Road 325 N. involving a passenger car and a golf cart with two elderly people inside.

A press release sent Monday by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and EMS arrived and found 83-year-old Richard L. Calloway and 75-year-old Elaine M. Calloway.

Both people had sustained significant injuries, HCSO said. EMS personnel at the scene tried to provide Richard with life-saving treatment, but he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Elaine was flown to a local hospital via medical helicopter, according to HCSO. She later succumbed to her injuries and died at the hospital, officials said.

HCSO said deputies’ initial investigation revealed that a red 2007 Chevrolet Impala being driven by a 20-year-old man was traveling northbound on Touby Pike when it collided with a northbound golf cart carrying Elaine and Richard. Officials reported that both vehicles were traveling in the same lane.

The driver of the Impala was sent to an area hospital for a blood draw, which is legally required for individuals involved in fatal vehicle crashes in Indiana.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash. Those with additional information on the incident are encouraged to contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at (765) 614-3488. Tips can also be submitted at www.sheriff.howardcountyin.gov.