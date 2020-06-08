2 killed, 5 injured in shootings in the span of 2 hours in Indy

Photo from shooting scene at W. 29th St. and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. courtesy of Ryan Liggett

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are dead and five others are injured after five separate shootings that occurred in the span of two hours overnight in Indianapolis.

The first shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on the near northwest side on W 27th Street and Doctor M.L.K. Jr Street.

Police tell us a man and woman in their 20s were found shot at least once at the scene

The man was rushed to the hospital, but he died. Police tell us the woman was seriously hurt.

Investigators mentioned there were hundreds of people at the scene when they arrived.

They say people typically hang out along MLK, so this wasn’t something unusual for the area. IMPD says the people who fired the shots have no concern for human life. Police don’t believe is has anything to do with the protesters.

Minutes later, IMPD received a call about a man unconscious at an apartment complex near West 79th Street and Ditch Road on Indy’s north side.

Police found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers say he died at the scene.

Investigators are working to uncover more details about this shooting.

Here is a list of the other shootings and what we know about them. IMPD says they are investigating whether two or more of these shooting incidents are related.

Shooting time: 12:43 a.m.

Shooting location: 4300 block of East Washington Street

Victim information: Awake and breathing

Shooting time: 12:44 a.m.

Shooting location: 800 block of North Emerson Avenue

Victim information: Stable condition

Shooting time: 1:10 a.m.

Shooting location: Walk-in call to Methodist Hospital

Victim information: Stable condition

Shooting time: 1:10 a.m.

Shooting location: 3500 block of West 20th Street

Victim information: Serious condition