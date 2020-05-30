2 kids rescued from fire that leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person is dead and three others are recovering after a house fire on the east side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

911 operators received a call in reference to a house on fire in the 600 block of Chester Avenue shortly after 3:00 a.m.

Two neighbors who lived down the street began smelling smoke before noticing smoke pouring out of a nearby home.

34-year-old Bryan Davis and 28-year-old Bali Scheiber said they ran to the home and kicked in the locked front door.

After forcing themselves in, they found two children trapped inside.

Bryan rescued a a 7-year-old girl and Bali grabbed a 4-year-old boy and pulled them to safety.

It’s unclear if the father of the two kids evacuated himself or was pulled out of the home by another neighbor.

Flames were showing from the single-story house as firefighters arrived.