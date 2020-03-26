2 inmates isolated at Marion County Jail over coronavirus concerns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two inmates at the Marion County Jail are in now isolation over coronavirus-related concerns.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one inmate is being isolated due to potential exposure.

The other inmate had arrived to the jail and was displaying signs and symptoms.

On Monday, we reported a Marion County Sheriff’s Office employee tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the inmates was potentially exposed to the coronavirus by the employee who tested positive.

The two inmates are both being housed in single bed isolation rooms.

Officials said COVID-19 protection protocols are in place in collaboration with the Marion County Public Health Department.

The sheriff’s office said the test results are pending.