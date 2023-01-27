INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in the hospital after a car crashed into their west-side Indy home and the driver fled the scene.

Wayne Township Fire and Indianapolis police crews responded around 3:20 p.m. Friday to the 5700 block of Oliver Avenue, a residential area on the west side, for a structure collapse.

Upon arrival, first responders found a car had crashed into a home on Oliver Avenue and that two residents inside were injured. The driver of the car had fled.

The two victims, Wayne Twp. Fire said, were taken to a local hospital. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known, although authorities said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation into the crash shows that two occupants were inside the car when it hit the home. Police said the occupants left the car on scene and ran away, possibly carrying a baby as well.

Authorities on scene mentioned that the crashed vehicle was sitting inside the living room of the house where the victims had been sitting.

IMPD crews are on scene and handling the criminal investigation into the crash. Wayne Township and Indy fire crews are also on scene attempting to clean up the damage to the house.

At this time, authorities believe that the house is not liveable. However, they are not officially making that call at this time.