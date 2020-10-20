2 Indy library branches temporarily closed for coronavirus concerns

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library (IndyPL) announced the closure of its East Washington and Southport branches Tuesday after a staff member was recently exposed to someone with COVID-19.

IndyPL said the branches are now closed to the public beginning Tuesday, October 20.

According to IndyPL, a staff member who had worked in both locations recently learned that they had been exposed to a family member with coronavirus.

“Library administration hopes to utilize staff from other locations to continue to serve the East Washington and Southport patrons immediately after a deep clean,” said Jackie Nytes, Library CEO.

The branches will remain closed for deep cleaning, with the hopes of reopening to the public on Wednesday, October 21.

The employee and staff who had close contact with them are under a 10-day quarantine.

IndyPL is encouraging anyone who visited the East Washington or Southport Branch Library on or around October 17-19 to self-monitor for any symptoms.

“Nimble scheduling for an issue like this is a necessity, as we understand that The Library is essential for residents who need access to information, materials, wi-fi, and computers – and we aim to fulfill our mission of providing access to these services as safely as possible,” said Nytes.

For more information, visit indypl.org or follow The Indianapolis Public Library on social media.

All Indianapolis Public Libraries have had a face mask requirement in place since reopening in June. Other precautions include capacity limits at libraries, one-hour time limits for patrons when necessitated by building capacity limits, accessible hand sanitizer, regular surface cleaning, and 96 hour quarantining of returned books and other library materials.