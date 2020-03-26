Live Now
2 INDOT workers hit on I-70 near Keystone on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An INDOT worker is hospitalized after getting hit on I-70 on the near east side of Indianapolis.

The INDOT worker was in an active work zone when it happened around 2 p.m. on EB I-70 near North Rural Street. All lanes are blocked right now.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Perrine tells us the victim was alert and conscious when transported to the hospital.

