2 INDOT workers hit on I-70 near Keystone on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An INDOT worker is hospitalized after getting hit on I-70 on the near east side of Indianapolis.

The INDOT worker was in an active work zone when it happened around 2 p.m. on EB I-70 near North Rural Street. All lanes are blocked right now.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Perrine tells us the victim was alert and conscious when transported to the hospital.

Two highway workers were struck while working on I-70 eastbound near Keystone. One was treated and released at the scene, the other was transported to the hospital with injuries Investigation is ongoing Please #SlowDownandMoveOver pic.twitter.com/aTqLFM1on3 — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) March 26, 2020