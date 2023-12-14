(WXIN/WTTV) — Two Indiana restaurants were featured in OpenTable’s top 100 restaurants across the United States.

The OpenTable list determined the top 100 restaurants based on over 10 million reviews, diner ratings, the percentage of reservations that were scheduled in advance and the number of five-star reviews.

The Hoosier state is represented through Bargersville’s Our Table American Bistro and the 9th Street Bistro in Noblesville, according to OpenTable’s article. The entire list features restaurants based in 26 different states, ranging from East Coast states such as Massachusetts and Maine to Southern states such as Louisiana and its unique culinary melting pot of different cultures and traditions.

Our Table American Bistro, which opened in 2021, has developed a reputation for creating meals from scratch while using fresh ingredients to provide American classics. Some favorites include crispy-fried chicken sliders or the popular hand-made artisan flatbreads.

Owner and chef Joe Miller began working in the restaurant industry at the age of 14 and continued refining his culinary expertise at Ivy Tech, according to the restaurant’s website. Miller’s time at Ivy Tech included opportunities to participate in culinary competitions in France, Germany, New York and California.

Our Table American Bistro is located at 5080 IN-135, Suita A, in Bargersville.

9th Street Bistro in Noblesville draws from an eclectic mix of culinary traditions that are heavily influenced by Chef Samir Mohammad’s previous experiences as an executive chef and traveling consultant working for Pegasus Lodges, which operates various restaurants in Samoa, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, Maldives and Indonesia.

These experiences eventually led Mohammad to Indiana, the birthplace of his wife Rachel, where the pair opened 9th Street Bistro in early 2020.

The restaurant also offers ready-to-heat dishes that are updated every week in addition to a provisions menu where customers can purchase items for their fridge, freezer and pantry.

9th Street Bistro can be found at 56 S. 9th Street in Noblesville.