INDIANA (WTWO) – Looks like Las Vegas isn’t the only “Sin City” in the United States.

According to a recent study from WalletHub, a personal finance website, two Indiana cities were ranked among the “most sinful cities in the U.S.”

WalletHub came to its findings by comparing 182 U.S. cities across seven key dimensions: anger and hatred; jealousy; excesses and vices; greed; lust; vanity; and laziness. The company then identified 38 metrics “of vices and Illicit behavior” within the seven dimensions (e.g., rate of theft, number of fast-food restaurants per capita, gambling statistics, etc.), and graded each metric on a 100-point scale for all 182 cities.

Finally, WalletHub calculated the weighted average of each city across all of its metrics to find the cities’ overall scores.

The two Indiana cities that made the list were Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, with Indianapolis ranking as the 65th “most sinful” city in America, and Fort Wayne ranking closer to the bottom of the list at 143.

Below is the list of the top 10 “most sinful” cities:

Las Vegas, NV St. Louis, MO Philadelphia, PA Houston, TX Atlanta, GA Los Angeles, CA Denver, CO Chicago, IL Baton Rouge, LA Phoenix, AZ

The study is just one set of data showing a pattern of “sinful” activities. NeighborhoodScout, a real estate database, looked at data from the FBI which shows Indianapolis had 6,455 violent crimes and 31,051 property crimes.

With a population of 882,039 people, Indianapolis had about seven violent crimes for every 1,000 people, whereas 35 property crimes took place for every 1,000 people.

Meanwhile, the data for Fort Wayne paints a different picture. Fort Wayne had 703 violent crimes and 6,151 property crimes. Since Fort Wayne has a population of 265,974, this means about three violent crimes happened for every 1,000 people and 23 property crimes for every 1,000 people.