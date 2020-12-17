2 in custody in Johnson County following early morning police pursuit

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind — Two people were taken into custody following a lengthy police chase that spanned two counties early Thursday morning.

Police said it started at 2:27 a.m. near Holt Road and I-70 in Marion County.

Officers initiated the pursuit on a person in a truck who had a felony warrant and was believed to be armed.

The pursuit ended 15 minutes after it began, on I-65 in Johnson County near Whiteland.

Two people inside the truck tried to run after officials performed a pit maneuver.

A man and woman were taken into custody.

No one was hurt.



