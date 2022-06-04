INDIANAPOLIS – Two men were injured after exchanging gunshots outside the Epic Ultra Lounge in Castleton early Saturday morning.

Officers were in the area just before 2:30 a.m. when they heard gunshots coming from the location. Officers later located a man inside a silver pickup truck a block away from the nightclub on 86th Street with injuries from gunshots. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A second man walked into Community North a short time later and police later confirmed he was a part of the exchange of gunfire. He was listed in stable condition.

Police did not say what led up to the altercation between the two men, but did say the two men exchanged gunfire in the parking lot with one of the men being inside the silver pickup truck.

IMPD is asking anyone with information to contact the Aggregated Assault Office, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.