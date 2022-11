INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting Friday evening on Indy’s northeast side resulted in two people injured.

Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 6:15 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 9000 block of E. 38th Place for a person shot.

Upon arrival to the area near 38th Street and N. Post Road, IMPD found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for injuries, IMPD said. Their conditions are currently unknown.