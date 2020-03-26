2 Hamilton Southeastern workers, including teacher, test positive for COVID-19

FISHERS, Ind. — Hamilton Southeastern Schools officials are reporting that two people who work in the buildings, including a teacher, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school corporation sent out the message Thursday saying that a staff member at Hamilton Southeastern High School tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Administrators confirmed that the staff member is a teacher at the high school.

Another person who works in various buildings also tested positive for COVID-19. The school district does not know when the two people contracted the virus. The last known day they may have had contact with anyone at the district was March 13, the last day the school district had in-school sessions.

So far, 645 people in Indiana have tested positive for COVID-19. The Indiana State Department of Health reports 17 people have died.