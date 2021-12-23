2 found dead of apparent gunshot wounds at Bloomington apartment

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A death investigation is under way after two people were found dead inside a Bloomington apartment Wednesday.

Officials say the Monroe County coroner and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Millennium Apartments in the 1200 block of S. Rolling Ridge Way just before 2 p.m.

Two people were found dead inside the apartment, both with a single gunshot wound.

The coroner identified the deceased as Cameron Black, 22 and Sara Gilbert, 21, both of Bloomington.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Officials believe the deaths are an isolated event.