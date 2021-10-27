2 events aim to bring relief to nurses facing fatigue, staffing shortages

INDIANAPOLIS — Relief efforts are on the way for healthcare workers who continue to struggle during the pandemic and staffing shortages.

There are two events happening on Wednesday. One aimed at recruiting more workers. Another is to appreciate those on the front lines.

Many hospitals are seeing high turnover, which creates longer, demanding shifts for those still working.

Health officials have said in the past that many hospital nurses are leaving to become nurse practitioners or find other careers with better working conditions.

Local doctors have also said the problem isn’t rising COVID cases or not enough beds but not enough bedside nurses to care for patients.

Wednesday evening, Eskenazi Health is hosting a virtual hiring fair to recruit much-needed workers.

“There’s never been a time in history, and I’ve been in nursing for a long time. I’ve been a critical care nurse and I have never seen anything quite like this,” said Eskenazi Health Chief Nursing Officer Lee Ann Blue.

With the longest night of the year coming up, daylight saving time, WGU Indiana is packing appreciation kits for nightshift nurses and healthcare employees who will work the extra hour. They’ll be delivering them to more than 2,500 nurses across the state.

“A lot of times in the hospital when a patient’s condition deteriorates, we call what’s called a rapid response. So, I hope with our efforts going in — we’re doing what’s called a rapid response for those healthcare workers at the bedside,” said WGU Indiana State Director of Prelicensure Nursing Lisa Eagans.

“We want to come in, offer them some good things, let them know that we care, we see them, we applaud them for what they’re doing and please don’t give up.”

The kits will have comfort foods like chocolate, mints and coffee to help keep them going the extra hour. They’ll also include things to use when they get home, like face masks to block the sunlight so they can get better sleep.

“Anything we can do just to kind of help brightens their day during that shift,” Eagans said.

As for the Eskenazi hiring event, it’s for nurses, medical assistants and patient care techs.

“You get to meet and interact with the leadership and frontline staff that work there to learn about our mission, our culture, the services that we offer,” Blue said.

They’ll get to meet and hear directly from leaders across different services including the emergency room, newborn and NICU, critical care, mental health and many more.

That event is from 3:30 to 5 Wednesday evening. Here is a link to register.