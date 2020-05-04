2 escaped female inmates are focus of search in Henry County

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Authorities in Henry County are searching for two female inmates believed to have escaped late Sunday from the Henry County Transition Center, a minimum security facility located adjacent to the Henry County Jail.

The escapees are: Paige Thomas, 21, of New Castle, described as a white female with long brown hair, hazel eyes, 5′-3″ tall and weighing 175 pounds. She is currently facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, a syringe and maintaining a common nuisance. Philishia Davis, 27, of New Castle, is described as a white female with red hair, green eyes, 5′-7″ tall and weighing 210 pounds. She is facing charges of residential entry, probation violation and contempt of court.

Shortly before 11 p.m., there was a disturbance in a Transition Center dormitory where Thomas and Davis resided. While waiting in a hall to be transferred from one dorm to another, the two ran from the facility, according to a Henry County Sheriff’s Dept. news release.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Dept., New Castle Police Dept. and Indiana State Police are searching for the escapees.

Anyone with information regarding the two women should contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 765-529-4901, or 765-521-7032.