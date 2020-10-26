3 dead in accident on Indy’s east side

Scene of a triple fatal accident in the 6500 block of Massachusetts Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — A triple fatal car accident is under investigation on Indianapolis’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the accident occurred around 9:15 p.m. in the 6500 block of Massachusetts Avenue, which is located on the stretch of road between 34th and 38th streets.

Police initially confirmed that two people had died in the accident while a third person was said to be in unknown condition.

Police later revealed the third individual had died as well as a result of their injuries.

Investigators say the accident involved two vehicles, but could not provide any further information at this time. No specific information has been released about the deceased as notification of kin is underway.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.