2 dead after triple shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after three people were shot on Indy’s northeast side Tuesday evening.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the 3900 block of North Pasadena Street just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found three victims. Two of the victims were pronounced dead on the scene. One victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing situation and will provide additional details as they become available.