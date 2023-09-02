INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the near northwest side of Indianapolis left two people dead Saturday night.

At approximately 9:13 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers responded to 2950 Cold Spring Rd. on a report of person shot. When police arrived at the scene, they found two adult males with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds at a BP gas station near Marian University.

IMPD reported that both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. IMPD’s night watch is responding to the incident, per a press sent at 9:35 p.m. Police have indicated that there were witnesses near the gas station when the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.