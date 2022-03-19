INDIANAPOLIS — Two people died following a shooting Saturday night near the Baxter YMCA on Indianapolis’ south side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded around 8:10 p.m. to a scene near the intersection of Shelby Street and East Stop 11 Road after a caller reported shots fired behind the Arthur R. Baxter Branch of the YMCA.

According to IMPD’s Kimberly Young, officers arrived to the scene to find two people, possibly males, with gunshot wounds near the YMCA. Young confirmed both people died from their injuries.

Police are asking anyone that may have witnessed or heard the gunshots in the area to report information by calling 317-262-TIPS (8477).

