2 dead after house fire in Connersville

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Two people are dead after being pulled from a house fire in Connersville Wednesday night.

Firefighters with the Connersville Fire Department responded to the fire just after 9:30 p.m., at a home in the 1000 block of East 5th Street.

Upon arrival, a woman told firefighters that two people were still inside the home.

A male subject was quickly rescued, and taken to Reid Connersville, but pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

A second male was found moments later after firefighters got control of the fire and began a search through the home.

That person was pronounced dead on scene.