2 dead after fatal accident in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — Sullivan County Sherriff Clark Cottom has identified the victims involved in the fatal car accident that occurred on Wabash Valley on Sunday morning. The accident had occurred at the intersection of State Road 48 and County Road 200 E.

State Road 48 was closed for approximately four hours but has since reopened.

One was seriously injured but in stable condition at an area hospital, while two lost their lives. The victims have been identified as 16-year-old Mallorie Cochran and 58-year-old Perry Deschamp.

As of right now, the cause of the accident is still being investigated.