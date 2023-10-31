BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A crash involving two semi-tractor-trailers in Boone County left two people dead Monday night.

Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of County

Road 700 W and State Road 32 in report of a semi explosion. Upon arrival, deputies located two semis involved in a head-on collision on fire.

As the fire department was putting out the fire, the drivers of each of the trucks were found dead. The identity of the two drivers will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

The crash is still being investigated, and updates will be provided when available.