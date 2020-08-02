2 dead after crash during pursuit in Madison County

ELWOOD — Two men are dead after a crash during a police pursuit in Madison County Friday night, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

The Herald Bulletin reports the identities of the two men as 45-year-old David Garnes, of Alexandria, and 18-year-old Jonathan Davidson, of Anderson.

The chase began in Elwood after police saw a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo pass another vehicle unsafely in the 2000 block of South A Street. When officers activated their lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop, the Monte Carlo continued east at a high rate of speed, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Authorities say the Monte Carlo traveled east on Ind. 28 and passed other vehicles on the shoulder. The chase continued south on County Road 500 West. The driver then disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of 500 West and 1100 North, drove off the west side of the road and struck two trees around 8:30 p.m., according to MCSD.

Garnes and Davidson were killed in the crash. The Monte Carlo had no other occupants.

MCSD is investigating the crash.

The Elwood Police Department is investigating the pursuit.