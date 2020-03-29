2 men dead, juvenile in critical condition following shooting on east side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two men are dead and a juvenile is in critical condition after a triple shooting on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 2500 block of North Emerson Avenue, just north of I-70 exit on Emerson Ave.

Officers arrived to find three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all taken to a local hospital, where the two men later died.

“We’re working on piecing together exactly what happened here today. We do ask, this is a very busy road, we do ask that if you saw anything, if there is anything, anyone who drove by and you were too scared to stop that, you call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or the IMPD Homicide Unit,” said IMPD Sgt. Grace Sibley.

IMPD has not yet release the identities of the deceased.

INDOT closed the entrance ramp to I-70 WB on Emerson Ave.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.