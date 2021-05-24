2 dead, 1 seriously wounded in shootings at downtown hotel

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a triple shooting incident early Monday, May 24 on the west side of downtown Indianapolis.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 501 W. Washington St. Three people were found shot at the hotel. Two male victims were pronounced dead at the scene; a third female victim was seriously wounded and transported to Eskenazi Hospital. A fourth gunshot victim was also found at the hotel; a male with a slight graze wound.

Investigators say the gunfire erupted outside under the hotel’s entrance canopy, and inside the hotel lobby. The two male victims were shot and killed outside; the female victim was shot in the hotel lobby, according to a police spokesperson.

