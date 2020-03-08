2 critically injured in crash on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two people are critically injured after a crash on the west side of Indianapolis, according to the Wayne Township Fire Department.

Around 5 p.m. Sunday, responders were called to the intersection of Holt Road and West Washington Street in reference to a crash.

Two people were initially trapped inside a vehicle, but one has since been extricated, according to WTFD.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.