2 children died after being struck by vehicle in Lawrence

The scene on N. Post Road near Jamestowne Apartments where two children were killed attempting to cross the street on their bikes.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police confirm that two children have been struck and killed while attempting to cross Post Road.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, the incident occurred in the 4400 block of N. Post Road near the Jamestowne Apartments.

Police said the children were 7 and 11 years of age and were on bicycles at the time of the incident.

The driver did stay on scene and is having his blood drawn per Indiana law, but police said alcohol isn’t suspected at this time.

Police also added the area was not lacking in regards of street lights.