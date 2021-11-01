2 charged in death of 7-year-old girl hit in crosswalk outside school

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor announced two people have been charged in the death of Hannah Crutchfield, a 7-year-old child who was struck and killed on Sept. 14 while she was leaving school.

Torrell King has been charged with reckless homicide and criminal recklessness, both Level 5 felonies, along with two counts of criminal recklessness as Level 6 felonies.

A 17-year-old female also is facing a host of charges which include operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless homicide, criminal recklessness, operating a vehicle with never having received a license and more. The juvenile’s charges ranged from felonies to misdemeanors.

The prosecutor’s office has requested a waiver of juvenile jurisdiction so that the juvenile can be tried in adult court.

The crash that killed young Hannah Crutchfield and seriously injured two others occurred on Sept. 14 at Washington Street and Ritter Avenue outside George W. Julian School.

The 7-year-old was crossing the street in the crosswalk with her mother and a crossing guard when they were struck. Crutchfield was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to a hospital.

According to court records, the deadly crash in the crosswalk is alleged to have been the result of a road rage incident between King and the 17-year-old driver. The crash occurred when the juvenile driver swerved and struck a third vehicle that was knocked into the three victims in the crosswalk.

“The senseless death of Hannah Crutchfield serves as a severe reminder that reckless driving has tragic and fatal consequences,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. “I offer my condolences to the loved ones of Miss Crutchfield and wish those well who are still recovering.”

An initial hearing for King has not been set at this time.