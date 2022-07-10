INDIANAPOLIS – A man has died and three others are in stable condition after two cars collided with each other early Sunday morning.

Police say the collision happened just before 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of East 11th Street and North Grant Avenue.

According to officers, a man driving an SUV northbound on Grant Avenue was traveling at a high rate of speed and collided with another vehicle that had multiple people inside.

Police say the man driving the SUV drove through the stop sign before colliding with the the other vehicle.

Officers also located the two vehicles, the SUV of which was tipped on its side in a front yard of a home and the charger had crashed into a telephone pole.

Police also located the man driving the SUV, who had been ejected from the vehicle on scene. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Three other victims were injured in the crash and were in stable condition at last checked. The other driver fled from the scene, but was located at a nearby hospital.

Police continue to investigate the situation and has not provided anymore information.