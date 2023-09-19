SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Two people from Ohio were arrested in Shelby County after a Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team investigation into suspected drug dealing.

JNET initiated an investigation into 30-year-old Denzel Parish after obtaining information that he was reportedly dealing narcotics and traveling from Ohio to Indiana to deliver controlled substances.

Investigators said Parish was distributing illegal drugs to multiple people in Columbus, Indiana.

On Sept. 8, JNET learned Parish was traveling back to Shelby County to make a delivery. Parish was later taken into custody.

In addition, 20-year-old Justice Jordan Dungey was arrested for her role in assisting Parish.

During the investigation, officers from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and Shelbyville Police Department located multiple bags of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and Xanax that were packaged for sale.

Both Parish and Dungey were arrested on charges of dealing in a narcotic drug and dealing in cocaine. Parish and Dungey were later released after paying a cash bond.