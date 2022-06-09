INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has two people in custody for their alleged involvement in an April homicide.

The IMPD said an investigation into the shooting death of 30-year-old Terrence McLean led police to identify two suspects in the case. One of the suspects was arrested in South Carolina in April. The IMPD arrested the other suspect Thursday with the help of the Violent Crimes Unit, SWAT team and US Marshal’s Task Force.

McLean was shot after an argument in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the city’s northeast side. He died at the hospital the next day.

His death marked the first of eight people who lost their lives in the span of a single weekend. His family tells FOX59 that there was no reason he needed to lose his life over an argument, saying he was not the type of person that resorted to violence to solve his problems.

One of the men arrested in connection with his death was identified as 29-year-old Ronald Stallworth. The other suspect has yet to be identified.