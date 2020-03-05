2 arrested in connection with 2019 east side murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has arrested two men in connection with an east side murder from November.

On November 21, 2019 around 3:45 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the to 5200 block of East 20th Street on a report of a person shot.

Police said they found an unresponsive man suffering from apparent gunshot wound or wounds. EMS pronounced the man dead when they arrived on scene.

After an investigation, detectives made two arrests in connection with the murder.

Johnathan Quarles, 25, was arrested for his alleged involvement in this case on February 27.

On March 4, Gabriel West Jr., 28, was also arrested for his alleged involvement.

Police said both men were arrested for murder, and the Marion County Prosecutors Office is reviewing the case for a charging decision.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477).