Mugshot of Jayden Jennings, one of two people arrested in the deadly shooting of Michael Duerson.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Tuesday night that two people had been arrested in the April shooting that left 16-year-old Michael Duerson dead.

Homicide detectives took 18-year-old Jayden Jennings and 19-year-old Keith Miller into custody for their alleged involvement in the death of Duerson.

On April 10, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of East 30th Street on report of a person shot.

There they located the injured Duerson. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died shortly after arriving.

Michael Duerson III (Photo Provided By Family)

Duerson’s mother said Tuesday night that the arrest in her son’s case was a huge relief.

I will always love my son here or not and I’ll continue to handle my business as a parent. To the people that took my son’s life they will always remember Michael Duerson because every day they will think of how they ruined two lives. We don’t ever think how our lives can be changed in a split second and how it will affect the others around us. I hope they get every day they deserve. My son didn’t deserve to leave here this way. I lost my son and one of my best friends and I don’t think any explanation will be good enough. Antionette Lanier, victim’s mother

Officers located Jennings on Monday and Miller today without further incident. Both were arrested for murder.

Mugshot of Jayden Jennings, one of two people arrested in the deadly shooting of Michael Duerson.

IMPD said that the preliminary information led them to believe the incident involved the sale of a gun which was used during an altercation that resulted in the shooting of Duerson.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.

The pair were identified as suspects thanks to tips and community cooperation according to IMPD.

Anyone with information about this homicide should contact Detective Larry Craciunoiu at the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).