BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday night in Brownsburg, the Brownsburg Police Department announced.

Deamonta McIntyre, a 23-year-old from Indianapolis, was preliminarily charged with murder, a level 1 felony, and armed robbery, a level 3 felony, after being arrested in Brownsburg on Friday.

McIntyre’s girlfriend Kee Meh was also arrested. The 21-year-old from Indianapolis is facing a preliminary charge of assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony.

Deamonta McIntyre

Kee Meh

The charges stem from a deadly shooting that took place at Cardinal Park the night before. Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 3400 block of Hornaday Road.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim, later identified as 20-year-old Christian Arciniega, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation by Brownsburg police shows that Arciniega had agreed to meet with McIntyre to buy marijuana. Upon arrival to the Hornaday Road location, McIntyre got into the victim’s car, tried to rob him, and eventually shot him.

At least one shot was fired inside Arciniega’s car before he was removed from the vehicle, BPD Captain Jennifer Barrett said. McIntyre then allegedly drove off in the victim’s car.

With the help of eyewitness testimony, BPD officers were able to track McIntyre, Meh and Arciniega’s car back to a west-side Indianapolis apartment complex. The stolen car’s plates had been removed and the vehicle was abandoned, BPD said.

IMPD covert ops teams helped Brownsburg police follow the two suspects back into Brownsburg on Friday, where they were arrested in the parking lot of an Applebee’s while trying to go inside.

Both McIntyre and Meh were booked into Hendricks County Jail, BPD said. Both suspects are being held without bond.

The last murder in Brownsburg took place in May 2021, following a drug deal in the parking lot of a Kroger.