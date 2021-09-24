2 arrested after investigation into attempted kidnapping in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department has two people in custody following an investigation into an attempted kidnapping Friday.

The Kokomo Police Department said the incident happened at the Walmart located in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue. A woman told officers she was approached by an unknown woman while shopping and pushing a cart with her 1-year-old child.

The mother told police that the other woman appeared to purposely bump into her before unbuckling the child. This prompted a struggle, during which the mother was able to regain control of her child as the other woman fled the store.

The department said employees helped the mother and provided officers with the description of the woman and a man she arrived at the store with. They were found in a vehicle in the parking lot.

The woman was identified as 36-year-old Chrystalyn Myers. She was arrested and preliminarily charged with attempted kidnapping, possession of cocaine, false informing and possession of marijuana.

The man was identified as 53-year-old Gregory Culbertson. He was arrested on preliminary charges of invasion of privacy, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.