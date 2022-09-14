INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested two people accused of killing a taxi driver over the weekend.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 30-year-old James Riley and 29-year-old Alysianna Martin were arrest Tuesday on murder charges.

Their arrests come after 55-year-old Abdukadir Filanwaa found shot to death inside his taxi at about 4 a.m. Saturday near 11th Street and New Jersey Avenue.

IMPD said thanks to help from the community, detectives were able to identify Riley and Martin as suspects. Both were taken into custody without further incident.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final decision on charges.

Indy Muslim community shaken after taxi driver’s death

Funeral services for Filanwaa were held Tuesday.

“He’s an ordinary person just like every other Muslim immigrant and decided to do his job, and then his life is taken,” said Imam Ahmed Alamine with the Indianapolis Muslim Community Association.

Alamine said Filanwaa fled violence in Somalia in the 1990s and had been living in Indianapolis ever since. He, like so many of the city’s Muslim immigrants, became a cab driver, and his killing has devastated his family in more ways than one.

“He was a provider for his family back home in Somalia,” Alamine said. “Now that source of income for his family is gone.”

A prayer service was held for Filanwaa, and he was buried in Crown Hill Cemetery. Filanwaa’s only daughter, who lives in the United Kingdom, was unable to make it to the United States to say goodbye.

“She is definitely devastated,” Alamine said.

Alamine added that Filanwaa’s daughter hopes to come to Indianapolis at some point and visit her father’s burial site.

The Imam said the killing has shaken the Muslim community, and he’s fielded numerous calls and text messages from other cab drivers who are concerned.

“Many people are taxi drivers,” Alamine said. “[Some are wondering] is it going to be my last day when I leave home just like what happened to Abdukadir?”

Max Lewis contributed to this story.