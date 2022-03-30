INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man and woman after officers say they led them on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle on the south side.

Police say officers on patrol spotted a truck with stolen dealer plates around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday at Meridian and Yolk.

The driver then refused to stop during an attempted traffic stop. Instead, police say the driver led them on a chase that ended when the truck went off road and got stuck in the mud in a wooded area near Sandhurst Drive and Epler Avenue.

Approximate start/finish of IMPD chase

Police say that area has been used before as a place to dump stolen vehicles.

“It’s not the first time our officers have encountered stolen vehicles or vehicles that are dumped back in that area,” said IMPD Capt. Mike Leepper.

The chase lasted for about five and a half miles and reached speeds of up to 60-70 mph. IMPD officials believe the pursuit was in compliance with department policy.

“The pursuit was monitored the entire time by a supervisor. The initiating officer that was involved in this pursuit was a supervisor, and I was also monitoring the pursuit and had no reason to believe it fell outside of policy or posed an immediate risk to the public that we would want to terminate that chase,” said Leepper.

The truck is believed to have been stolen from a Greenwood auto dealership. Police confirmed the plates were also stolen. A stolen firearm was also found.

Investigators learned the driver was wanted on multiple warrants — including in connection to an IMPD officer-involved shooting. The details surrounding that OIS have not been disclosed.

A woman in the car was also arrested. We’re working to learn what her preliminary charges may be.

No one was hurt, but at least one police vehicle was hit.