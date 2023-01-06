INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were arrested on Wednesday after Indiana State Police said a gun was displayed during a case of road rage on I-69.

Police said a motorist called 911 shortly after midnight to report a road rage incident on I-69 in Madison County. The caller told police someone in a minivan pointed a firearm with a green laser out of the vehicle’s rear window.

Troopers from the ISP Pendleton post responded and located and stopped a minivan matching the caller’s description.

According to ISP, they conducted a search after a trooper detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Police found 48.5 grams of marijuana in the minivan’s center console plus a .40 caliber Glock handgun in the glovebox. The trooper confirmed a laser/flashlight attachment on the gun emitted a green laser when used.

Police arrested the driver, Ty Richardson, 19, of Indianapolis, and a passenger, Jaron Ratliff, 19, of Anderson.

Ratliff was preliminarily charged with pointing a firearm. Richardson is facing a charge of operating while intoxicated.

Both were preliminarily charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.