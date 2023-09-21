PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Two men have been arrested after leading Indiana State Police on a pursuit in northwestern Indiana Wednesday afternoon.

ISP said troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 3 p.m. Wednesday on a white Chrysler 300 as it left I-94 and turned onto State Road 49 in Chesterton, Porter County. ISP said the vehicle had been reported as stolen out of Chicago on Sept. 9.

The driver of the vehicle ignored the trooper’s instructions and sped away. The Chrysler 300 proceeded to perform a U-turn and sped back onto I-94. During the pursuit, ISP said the driver lost control of the Chrysler 300 after attempting to take the exit for U.S. 20. The vehicle came to rest off the roadway in a patch of grass near a wooded area.

Two men, identified as 35-year-old Chicago native Julius A. Statham and 28-year-old Ka’darrius T. Roach of Miami, Florida, exited the vehicle and continued fleeing on foot.

The suspects reportedly entered the wooded area where they eventually surrendered without further incident, ISP said.

Statham was arrested and preliminarily charged with felony counts of theft and resisting law enforcement. Roach was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.