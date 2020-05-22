19-year-old suspect charged in murder of another 19-year-old man in Indy last month

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A 19-year-old suspect is behind bars in Marion County facing murder charges. The deadly shooting took place last month on Indy’s near northwest side.

Police were called to an apartment complex near 28th and Kessler in late April and found a 19-year-old man dead in the grass after being shot multiple times.

“We will forever feel pain. That will never go away,” said Wendy McIntosh.

McIntosh still mourns the death of her 19-year-old son Rayshawn, but she is grateful prosecutors have charged 19-year-old Keyaunte Rutledge with the murder.

“I feel a huge relief. There’s a lot of pain released from our family,” said McIntosh.

Rayshawn’s death marked the second time in two years Wendy’s family was torn apart by gun violence.

In June 2018 Rayshawn’s older brother, 23-year-old Dalon Wilson-McIntosh, died in a shooting at an apartment complex along Franklin Road in Lawrence.

“We’re able to take a nap now, but we’ll be able to sleep comfortably knowing we got the other ones, so anybody with information about Dalon’s death please come forward,” said Rayshawn and Dalon’s father, Amise McIntosh Jr.

In the 2018 case, Lawrence police believe someone lured a 19-year-old to a basketball court and opened fire, while Dalon was an innocent bystander who was killed simply because he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“What they did to Dalon and what they did to Rayshawn, they’ll do to you too. So I hope and pray we get some justice for him too,” said Amise.

According to court records, detectives in Rayshawn’s case believe he and Rutledge were involved in an ongoing feud for unknown reasons and planned to meet up to fight before Rutledge opened fire.

Wendy just wishes teens would learn to solve their conflicts without guns.

“It doesn’t take you killing another person to solve your issues. Unfortunately, he brought a gun to a fight and I hope he gets his time for that,” said Wendy.

Rutledge is being held without bond. Dalon’s murder does not involve the same suspect.

Anyone with information on that unsolved case is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.